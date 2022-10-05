Pak football team trainer says boys have potential

KARACHI: Pakistan football team’s Brazilian physical trainer Rodrigo Esteves dos Santos has said that the boys have the potential to click in any situation.
“A solid lot has been picked for national duty which has the ability to shine in any situation,” Rodrigo has been quoted as saying.
“They all are good players and good learners as well. I am also trying my best to boost their fitness level,” he said.
His plan is to make the boys speedy and physically strong. “My aim is to focus on their technical skills as well which will help them in future,” he said.
Rodrigo also appreciated the nutrition plan for the boys during the camp which is in operation in Lahore.
“We are giving good food and supplements to the players to make them physically strong,” Rodrigo said.
Pakistan team is preparing at Lahore for national duty. Maldives is expected to arrive in Lahore next month to play a two-match series against Pakistan most probably at the Punjab Stadium.
KARACHI: South Korea's Hee Don Jung has been elected as president and Pakistan’s Amjad Aziz Malik as secretary...
KARACHI: Pakistan Karate Federation , in collaboration with DHA Lahore, is organising DHA 29th National Men's Karate...
TOKYO: Nick Kyrgios said he “struggled to breathe” in the Tokyo air Tuesday before finding his feet and crushing...
KARACHI: As many as 24 junior players including an Indian have entered to play the leg-1 of Pakistan ATF Asian Tennis...
KARACHI: CEO Aimal Builders Afzal Hameed has said that a multi-purpose sports gymnasium will be constructed in Sir...
KARACHI: Sindh labour and human resource minister Saeed Ghani has appreciated veteran Pakistani cricketers for winning...
Comments