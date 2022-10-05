European Union raises aid for flood victims to Rs6.7 billion

ISLAMABAD: The European Union (EU) has announced it will scale up its economic assistance of 30 million euros to the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

According to an official announcement made by the EU here on Tuesday, the European Union will substantially scale up its assistance to the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenari, announced Rs6.7 billion (€30 million) in humanitarian aid for Pakistan. The commissioner is visiting Pakistan this week to get a first-hand impression of the impact of catastrophic floods and of ongoing relief efforts. This new funding will go toward meeting the most pressing needs, such as basic shelters, safe drinking water and sanitation, food and nutrition, and medical services.

The actions funded by the European Union will ensure that women, children and other vulnerable people are protected from further harm and that children have access to education as quickly as possible. Cash assistance will enable people to cover their basic needs and rebuild their homes and livelihoods. Given the scale of the crisis, the psychological impact on affected people will also be taken into account.

Commissioner Lenari said: “People in Pakistan are suffering the devastating consequences of an unprecedented flooding emergency. Our thoughts are with those who have lost family members, friends, or their own homes. What is more, many livelihoods have been lost. With this new funding, the EU reaffirms its continued support to Pakistan and stands by the most vulnerable to help them fulfil their basic needs. Once again, however, nature reminded us of the impact of global warming. Mainstreaming disaster preparedness and prevention in EU-funded projects will therefore remain our top priority within the provision of humanitarian assistance. “

Upon arrival in Pakistan, Commissioner Lenarcic travelled to Khipro in Sindh province to understand the scale of the disaster, to speak to affected communities and to see the European assistance that is already being provided on the ground. He visited a water purification plant run by a Danish civil protection team and a humanitarian project implemented by an EU-funded international non-governmental organisation.

Together as “Team Europe”, the European Union and its member states have already committed €93 million to date. With the additional funds announced today, this brings us to a total of €123 million. In addition, European civil protection agencies have provided in-kind donations of tents, blankets, medical equipment, as well as experts and technicians.

The European Commission’s Copernicus satellite service collects real-time data and provides high-resolution maps to support the assessment of the situation in the most affected areas. The EU’s Global Flood Monitoring (GFM) system can help teams working on the ground and the national and provincial authorities monitor the situation and direct resources accordingly, the statement concluded.