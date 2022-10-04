Aamer, Maaz hit centuries for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KARACHI: Glorious hundreds from Aamer Azmat and Maaz Sadaqat guided Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 391-3 in their first innings against Southern Punjab on the first day of their four-day second round fixture of the Cricket Associations Championship 2022-2023 here at the NBP Sports Complex on Monday.

Aamer returned undefeated on a 126-ball 133 which included 12 fours and four sixes. Maaz struck 14 fours during his knock of 176-ball 112. At the KCCA Stadium Ahmed here, Safi Abdullah’s five-wicket haul enabled Central Punjab to dismiss Balochistan for 185 in their first innings. Here at the UBL Sports Complex, Tabish Khan’s 4-60 and two wickets apiece from Danish Aziz and Hasan Mohsin helped Sindh to fold Northern for 257 in their first innings.