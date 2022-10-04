Drunk driver kills five students in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA: Five young people were killed in the Slovak capital Bratislava when a car crashed into a group of university students at a bus stop, police said on Monday. The 60-year-old driver has been arrested following the incident late on Sunday. "Four people died immediately on the spot, another young student died... today, one is still in critical condition," the police said on their official Facebook page. Five others were seriously injured, according to a spokeswoman for the Emergency Medical Service.