Girls clinch top positions in BISE Abbottabad exam

ABBOTTABAD: Girls took all the top positions in the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Intermediate annual results announced by the controller of Examination here on Monday at the Auditorium of BISE Abbottabad.

Overall and in the Pre-Medical Group, Nimra Khan of Tameer-e-Wattan Public School & College, Abbottabad with 1057 marks, out of a total of 1100 marks, and got the overall first position.

Areeba Murtaza of the Govt Post Graduate College for Women, Haripur with 1057 marks shared 2nd position with Ume Habiba of Tameer-e-Wattan School & College Mansehra.Fatima Javed of Tameer-e-Wattan School & College Mansehra with 1053 marks remained third.

In the Pre-Engineering Group, Harram Nazir of TWPSC Abbottabad with 1052 marks got the first position and 2nd position was clinched by Ayesha Masood, a student of TWPSC Abbottabad with 1051 marks.

Ghaza Pervez of Bright Vision Model School & College, Haripur with 1047 marks got the third position.In the Computer Science Group, Syeda Noor Fatima of Bright Vision Model School & College Haripur with 1012 marks got the first position, Alishba Naeem of TWPSC Abbottabad with 1003 marks got 2nd position and Junaid Zeb of Government Postgraduate College No 1, Abbottabad with 1002 marks stood third.

In Arts Group, Sibgha Saattar of GGHSS Lassan Nawab, Mansehra obtained 971 marks and got the first position, Sundas Tariq of GGHSS Sherwan Abbottabad with 861 marks got 2nd position and the third position was taken by Zainab Bibi of GGHSS, Sherwan with 954 marks.

Controller of Examination Prof Babar Ayaz Abbasi while making the announcement said that a total of 38598 students appeared, out of which 30258 were declared successful and the result remained 78.3 per cent overall.