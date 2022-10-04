Harassment of Baloch students: IHC orders govt to appoint Mengal as convener of commission

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the government to notify Sardar Akhtar Mengal as convener of the commission that had been constituted to prevent harassment of Baloch students.The government must issue the notification appointing Akhtar Mengal as convener of the commission within three days, the court ordered.

It is to be noted that the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had refused to head the commission. “The secretariat of the commission should be established in the Senate. The commission must submit a report on preventing harassment of Baloch students in a month,” Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed the orders.

Imaan Mazari appeared before the court on behalf of Baloch students, while Additional Attorney General Manoor Iqbal represented the federal government. Kamran Murtaza is available for his inclusion in the commission, said the additional attorney general while presenting his arguments before the court.

“This issue is important. Baloch students are studying in the institution for the purpose of education. Why are they unsafe? The court will issue separate orders on this matter,” said the chief justice.

“Why shouldn’t Akhtar Mengal be included in the commission,” he asked the additional attorney general who said they will have no objection. The IHC chief justice also asked Imaan Mazari to submit the issues of Baloch students to the commission’s secretariat. “The commission must submit a report to the court by November 7,” said the chief justice and adjourned the hearing till November 7.