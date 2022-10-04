‘Leopard’s daytime patrol no threat to humans’

Ag APP

Islamabad: The Common Asian Leopard’s daytime patrolling is natural and not an abnormal movement or threat to humans venturing into the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) recently captured a male leopard strolling in the leopard preserve zone during the afternoon at 13:30 hours which gained huge traction at the social, print and electronic media. However, the IWMB Chairperson clarified that the movement was inside the protected zone and it was not a threat to the human entering into the national park.

When contacted senior IWMB member and the most experienced naturalist and ornithologist of Pakistan, Prof Dr Zahid Baig Mirza told this agency that the approaching cool weather would induce male leopards to attempt to enter female territory with full consciousness of female’s tolerance mood. The changes in weather conditions induce male reproductive hormones activation, that impact change in its state of mind, for breeding.