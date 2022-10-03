 
Monday October 03, 2022
National

Chinese firm to provide communication tech to Thar Coal project

By News Report
October 03, 2022

THARPARKAR: A Chinese company has reached an agreement with the administration of Thar-Coal Block-I to provide latest communication technology that would help reduce expenses and accidents, Geo News reported.

According to the agreement, the Chinese company will provide latest communication technology, including PH-788 portable radio and HM-788 mobile radio to the Thar-Coal Block-I. The company will also provide recording system and dispatch system that would help reduce expenses and accidents.

