Chinese firm to provide communication tech to Thar Coal project

THARPARKAR: A Chinese company has reached an agreement with the administration of Thar-Coal Block-I to provide latest communication technology that would help reduce expenses and accidents, Geo News reported.
According to the agreement, the Chinese company will provide latest communication technology, including PH-788 portable radio and HM-788 mobile radio to the Thar-Coal Block-I. The company will also provide recording system and dispatch system that would help reduce expenses and accidents.
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the establishment of Shangla Development Authority to develop...
SIALKOT: A religious scholar was shot dead during a Majlis on Sunday. According to police, Navid Aashiq BA was...
NASIRABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department on Sunday claimed to have shot dead four alleged terrorists in Nasirabad,...
SUKKUR: The PPP leadership keeps experiencing serious retort from the flood victims over their show to help as the...
China is gearing up for the 20th National Congress of Communist Party of China . National People’s Congress, which...
SUKKUR: A final year student of the Centre of Excellence in Art & Design , Mehran University of Engineering and...
Comments