University student stoned to death

SUKKUR: A final year student of the Centre of Excellence in Art & Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, was stoned to death by her spouse.
Reports said that the body of final year student of CEAD Majida Abbasi, d/o Sikandar Abbasi, was recovered from a spot near Ghulam Jakhro village in Jamshoro. Police shifted the body to LUMS hospital for postmortem. Jamshoro Police arrested her spouse Zahid Solangi for the murder.
Zahid Solangi, a final year student of the Sindh University, Jamshoro, said he had solemnised love marriage with Majida two years ago. He said a few days ago, she left him and demanded divorce.
The mutilated body of Majida Abbasi was found from a desolate hilly area in village Ghulam Jakhro near Nooriabad, district Jamshoro (Karachi-Hyderabad Highway), on September 26, 2022.
According to Javed Baloch, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jamshoro, accused Zahid Solgani surrendered himself to the Jamshoro police on Sunday and confessed to have killed his wife a few days ago.
The arrested husband during the preliminary interrogation confessed to have killed his 22-year-old wife by hitting her with stones, added SSP Baloch.
