Land vultures

Karachi has a serious land-grabbing problem. The land mafias seize vacant plots and begin erecting buildings, commercial and residential, that do not meet the legal requirements. Many of the marriage lawns and halls in the city are built through such unscrupulous means, along with housing for migrants from elsewhere in Pakistan.

The political parties are also in on the act, using the seized plots for offices. These plots act like amplifiers for all kinds of criminal activity, ruining the safety and security of Karachi’s peaceful citizens. The local administration has to bring down the hammer of justice on Karachi’s land mafia.

Umaima Aziz

Karachi