Injured Nasir withdraws from CAS International

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal has withdrawn from the CAS International Squash Championships scheduled in Islamabad from October 19-23.

Nasir’s injury re-emerged during St Louis Open in the United States last month and he was advised two months’ rest by his doctor.

This injury has forced Nasir to lose his place in the national team that will participate in the 21st Asian Team Championships to be held in Korea from October 31 to November 4.

Nasir has been carrying an injury (acute lateral ankle ligament) since October last year, which was the reason he lost in the semifinals of the 21st Asian Senior Individual Men’s Squash Championship 2021.

“Nasir’s injury is quite serious and he is unable to play for the next few months,” said a source while talking to ‘The News’.

Last year, a seasoned coach termed the unavailability of qualified coaches the main reason behind former number one player Nasir's injury. He said that Nasir got injured because of overtraining.