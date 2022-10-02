16 injured as van swept away by flood waters

TIMERGARA: Sixteen persons, including women and children, sustained injuries when a passenger van was swept away by the flood waters in the Talash area in Lower Dir on Saturday morning, rescue officials and eyewitnesses said.

They said the passenger van was washed away by the rain-triggered flood in the Shamshi Khan Khwar.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Talash, and DHQ Timergara.

Vehicular traffic on the main Timergara-Peshawar road was disrupted for hours after the flood, causing trouble to the commuters.

So far hundreds of passengers have either sustained injuries or lost their lives at the same stream due to flooding but the government has yet to construct a suspension bridge despite repeated announcements.

The residents have demanded the government to construct suspension bridges on the streams in Kalpani and Shamshi Khan to save precious lives.