Sindh govt reacts against move to build ‘Greater Thal Canal’

SUKKUR: The Sindh government expressed a strong reaction over convening a meeting regarding approval of the construction of controversial ‘Greater Thal Canal’ by the Federal Economic Affairs Division.
Provincial Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro showed regret for calling a meeting regarding the construction of disputed Greater Thal Canal by the Federal Economic Affairs Division. He said the Sindh government would strongly react against the federal government’s decision.
