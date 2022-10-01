 
Saturday October 01, 2022
National

Sindh govt reacts against move to build ‘Greater Thal Canal’

By Our Correspondent
October 01, 2022

SUKKUR: The Sindh government expressed a strong reaction over convening a meeting regarding approval of the construction of controversial ‘Greater Thal Canal’ by the Federal Economic Affairs Division.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro showed regret for calling a meeting regarding the construction of disputed Greater Thal Canal by the Federal Economic Affairs Division. He said the Sindh government would strongly react against the federal government’s decision.

