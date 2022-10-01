Central Asian volleyball league from Nov 24

KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Friday confirmed the dates of the Central Asian Volleyball League.

According to a senior official of the PVF the event will be held in Islamabad from November 24-29 at the Liaquat Gymnasium.

The participating teams will arrive in the federal capital on November 22 and will depart on November 29.

PVF chairman Chaudhry Yaqoob told 'The News' on Friday that besides hosts Pakistan so far Iran, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan have promised their participation in the competitions.

“Kazakhstan is also interested and according to it if it is able to get some sponsors then it will feature in the event.

Sri Lanka is also facing financial issues but I hope both these nations will also confirm their entries,” Yaqoob said.

He said that the last date for entries is October 5.

Yaqoob said that efforts are being made to conduct the event in a befitting way. “We will provide board and lodging, local transportation, security and medical facilities to the teams besides giving visas. They will meet their air-fare expenses themselves,” he said.

“We have talked to the authorities of two hotels for accommodation of the teams and officials. We will pay to them but they will give us accommodation on discounted rates,” Yaqoob said.

He said that Engro will be the title sponsor. He added that efforts is being made to bring in more sponsors so that a top-level event could be organised.

He said technical officials from Iran and Thailand will deliver their services in the event.

This is after one and a half decade that Pakistan is going to hold an international volleyball event.

Yaqoob said that efforts would be made to ensure that top state dignitaries open and close the event.

About the weather during the event, Yaqoob said it would be fine and there will be no need of any air-conditioner at the Liaquat Gymnasium which is being prepared these days.

Yaqoob said that next year efforts would be made to hold the Asian Championship.

“Yes I will try to hold the Asian Championship next year in Pakistan. And for it we will need two major halls in Islamabad which should be fully air-conditioned.

One is Liaquat Gymnasium and the other is Rodham Hall but there will be need to install cooling systems in both of them,” Yaqoob said.

He said that Geo Super will telecast the event.

Pakistan team is preparing for the event in Peshawar under the Brazilian coach Cristiano Rodrigue Campos. A fresh flooring has been laid at the PSB Coaching Centre Peshawar gymnasium.

“Yes the team is preparing well in Peshawar,” Yaqoob said.

Khalid Waqar is the camp commandant.