PTI long march call within a week: Asad Qaiser

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and ex-National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said his party would be giving its call for the much-awaited long march within a week.

Talking to a news channel, Asad said they had given the coalition government options and were watching the entire situation adding that the call for the long march would be given within a week.

To a question, Asad said the PTI will exhaust all means and options and continue to fight very hard till the end. PTI Chairman Imran Khan earlier had said that the upcoming long march on Islamabad would be the final one, after which there would be fair and transparent general elections in the country.

“The plan is only in kaptan’s [Mr Khan’s] mind and no one knows about it yet,” he told a joint convention of the Insaf Student Federation and youth on Tuesday. Criticising Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Imran said he teargased peaceful protesters, including women and children, when the PTI marched on Islamabad in May. However, he warned that this time no police, tear gas, rubber bullets, or even Rangers would be able to stop the protesters.

He once again asked the crowd to be fully prepared for the march and wait for his call and urged them to visit schools, universities and go door-to-door to mobilise people for the march.