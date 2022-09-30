LG reps urge KP govt to release funds

MANSEHRA: The chairmen of the village and neighbourhood councils of Balakot have demanded the government to release the withheld development funds so that they could work for the families affected by the recent flash floods in the tehsil.

“Mahandri and Manoor valley are the worst-hit by the recent flash floods but we have not been able to initiate any rehabilitation project in the affected areas,” Sardar Liaqat, who led a group of village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen, told reporters in Balakot on Thursday.

He said that the provincial government wanted to fail local governments and that was why they didn’t release development funds even six months after their installations.

“Would you believe the local lawmakers who are elected to the provincial assembly couldn’t do anything for the relief and rehabilitation of the people affected by the recent flash floods,” said Liaqat.

Another chairman, Mian Ghulam Mustafa said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan should take notice of the delay in funds release.