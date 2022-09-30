Street boys foil child kidnapping bid

Islamabad: Street boys foiled and chased a child-lifter at G-10 Markaz and handed him to the area police with the help of Imam Masjid here on Thursday, the police spokesman said.

One, Bashir Ahmad lodged a complaint with the Ramna Police Station saying that his 7-year-old daughter was playing in a park with other children on the street when a suspicious person came close to her and lured her by giving her toys and amount if she would come with him. Boys on the street felt suspicious about him and asked the girl what he was saying, the girl when told them that he was luring her, the boys straightaway went to the suspect and started quarrelling with him, consequently, he tried to escape from the scene but they chased him and got hold of him with the help of Imam Masjid and overpowered him. The boys, later, called the Rescue-15 and handed him over to the police.

The police have lodged an FIR under section 364-A and initiated an investigation. The police said the suspect was professional child-lifer and he would disclose about his offences committed for child abduction.