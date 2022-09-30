Naseem tests positive for Covid

LAHORE: Pakistan’s young fast bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against England after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The 19-year-old had been diagnosed with pneumonia on Wednesday after he was taken to the hospital the night before. The fast bowler returned to the team hotel after being discharged from the hospital, confirmed a PCB spokesperson. “Naseem is feeling better now and he will stay in the hotel with complete Covid protocols,” said the PCB spokesperson.

He added that the right-arm pacer will not be available for the remaining two matches of the series.