Couple, four kids suffer burns as gas explosion causes fire at Lyari home

A couple and their three daughters and a minor son suffered serious burn injuries in a fire that broke out after a gas leak explosion in their house in the Lyari neighborhood on Thursday.

Chakiwara police said the blast occurred after gas accumulated due to its leakage in the house located in the Mira Naka area. As a result, a 37-year-old police constable, his wife and their three daughters and a minor son were injured.

After getting information about the incident, police and rescuers reached the property and rushed the casualties to the Burns Ward of Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital. Police Constable Arif, son of Dost Muhammad, posted to Security Zone-I, has suffered 58 per cent burns, and his 33-year-old wife Sumaira is battling 95 per cent burn injuries. Their daughter Areeba, 18, suffered 18 per cent burn injuries, two-year-old Anaya 29 per cent injuries, Ehlaam, 9, 12 per cent burns injuries. Their 11-year-old son Ayan suffered 29 per cent burn injuries.

A few days ago, six people had lost their lives and three others were wounded in an explosion in an underground water tank at a house in an area in District Korangi. According to police, a total of nine people were wounded in the explosion; however, six of them later died during treatment at the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital.

Police had said the blast had occurred due to the filling of gas in the water tank, which was so powerful that it damaged the structure of the property and some vehicles parked there. After the incident, rescuers and police took the casualties to the hospital.