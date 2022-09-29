Three FIRs against KP CM be quashed: IHC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered to quash all the three cases registered against Chief Minister (CM) KP Mehmood Khan in Tarnol Police Station pertaining to PTI long march rioting and vandalising.

The case came up for hearing before single bench of IHC led by Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri here Wednesday. Shah Khawar advocate and barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi appeared on behalf of the petitioner. They prayed the court that the case was registered by police on political basis which may please be dismissed.

The court inquired from police if some transcript or any evidence has been found. The police denied availability of any evidence. The court ordered to quash all the three cases registered against the CM KP Mehmood Khan in police station Tarnol.