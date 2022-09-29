IHC directs MOFA to submit weekly reports on Dr Aafia

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the petition filed for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release from imprisonment in America on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the Foreign Office (FO) suggested renewing the efforts on the diplomatic front in Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case. Foreign Office Legal Advisor Asad Barki and Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s sister Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui appeared before the court.

Talking about the renewed efforts for Dr. Aafia’s release, Asad Barki said that our Attorney General can write to the US Attorney General. He added the Foreign Office can only try on the diplomatic front, while the legal front has to be looked at by the Ministry of Interior. Furthermore, Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui mentioned that they have also appealed to the relevant department of United States in this regard. On which, the court directed the Foreign Office to submit a progress report every two weeks and adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks.