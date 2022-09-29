Wages of poverty

Although the government of Pakistan has passed multiple laws prohibiting begging, the number of beggars in our society remains high and may even be increasing. This phenomenon is largely driven by poverty, a lack of societal empathy and the failure of government to address the needs of the poor. As a result, many children lose the opportunity of going to school as their parents or others force them into beggary in order to survive.
Since eradication appears to be unfeasible, it would be better to restrict begging to a few areas and to ensure no one is forced into the practice unwillingly. Furthermore, the government needs to come up with new plans to reduce poverty.
Hoorain Hassan
Karachi
