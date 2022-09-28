Unruly behaviour against Info Minister: Ministry officials rule out blocking ID cards, passports

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior officials Tuesday clarified that the identity cards and passports of Pakistan nationals living in the United Kingdom cannot be revoked merely for their inappropriate behaviour towards lawmakers.

The clarification came after Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ata Tarar announced that action would be taken against those who misbehaved with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in London. The interior ministry has clarified that a person’s passport and identity card cannot be revoked because of unruly behaviour, adding separate legal requirements are to be fulfilled in order to block these documents. Earlier, Tarar told newsmen that a request would be submitted to the ministry of interior and added that the trend of publicly harassing PMLN leaders was unacceptable.