LG bypolls in Balochistan end peacefully

QUETTA: Polling for the local government (LG) by-elections in four districts of Balochistan on Tuesday completed peacefully, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Spokesman Naeem Ahmed said.
The spokesman said, “Polling in 57 wards of Musakhail, Mastung, Duki and Loralai districts started at 8 a.m. and continued uninterrupted till 5 p.m.” No untoward incident was reported from any part of the province, he added. The ECP had set August 28 for the by-polls in the above districts, which were called off due to floods and heavy rains.
The spokesman said polling was held in the 28 wards of four union councils of Musakhail district, six wards of two union councils of Duki district, 22 wards of four union councils of Mastung district, and one ward of Loralai district’s one union council.
LANDIKOTAL: Chief monk of Thailand and his disciples on Tuesday visited Shapola stupa and performed their religious...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday assured provision of executive allowance to the officers...
Karachi: Advance booking for ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ has been announced from September 30 onwards as the movie...
PESHAWAR: Houses of three lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have come under attack in the last four days as the law...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday chaired a meeting with experts on nutrition to...
HARIPUR: Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen Sajjad Ghani on Tuesday said that Tarbela Dam was contributing to the economic...
Comments