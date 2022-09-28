LG bypolls in Balochistan end peacefully

QUETTA: Polling for the local government (LG) by-elections in four districts of Balochistan on Tuesday completed peacefully, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Spokesman Naeem Ahmed said.

The spokesman said, “Polling in 57 wards of Musakhail, Mastung, Duki and Loralai districts started at 8 a.m. and continued uninterrupted till 5 p.m.” No untoward incident was reported from any part of the province, he added. The ECP had set August 28 for the by-polls in the above districts, which were called off due to floods and heavy rains.

The spokesman said polling was held in the 28 wards of four union councils of Musakhail district, six wards of two union councils of Duki district, 22 wards of four union councils of Mastung district, and one ward of Loralai district’s one union council.