Cabinet’s size: IHC hears Sheikh Rashid’s plea today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court will hear the petition of former interior minister and Chairman Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, challenging the current strength of the federal cabinet today (Tuesday).

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah will hear the petition in which Sheikh Rashid pleaded the court to nullify all 69 appointments of ministers and aides, stating that only 11 percent could become ministers out of the total strength of the National Assembly. He said under Article-92 (1) of the Constitution the current strength of the federal cabinet was illegal, implored the court to declare more than the given mandate appointments of ministers and assistances null and void.

The petition also requested to stop the cabinet ministers and aides working till the final decision in this case would be given. It also made the federation and the prime minister respondents through his secretary and law ministry. Currently the federal cabinet reached up to 70 members, including 34 ministers, seven ministers of state, four advisers to the PM and 25 SAPMs. On September 13 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had appointed eight special assistants for the PM apparently is an attempt to keep the allies in good humour.