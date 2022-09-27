Axact fake degree case: IHC summons Shoaib Sheikh to appear in person

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed Shoaib Sheikh to appear before it in person to have his appeal in the Axact fake degree case heard.
As Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah heard the appeals filed by Sheikh and other convicts in the case. Shoaib did not appear before the court. Another convict, Rizwan appeared before court. The court summoned Shoaib in person on October 7, and adjourned the hearing. The CJ observed the appeal would be heard only if Shoaib appears before court in person.
It is pertinent to mention here that district and Sessions judge had sentenced Shoaib Sheikh to 20 years imprisonment in jail, and fined him Rs1.2 million. IHC has suspended Shoaib’s sentence.
