PRGMEA elects new office-bearers

LAHORE: Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has elected Mubashar Naseer Butt as its new central chairman, Amir Lakhani as senior vice chairman, and Waseem Akhtar Kham as vice chairman for the year 2022-23, a statement said on Monday.

The association has elected Butt for second time as central chairman. He was elected first in 2018-19. Butt paid tribute to outgoing central chairman Shaikh Shafiq Jhok Wala, senior vice chairman Sheikh Luqman Amin and vice chairman Muhammad Yaseen.

Speaking on the occasion, he said high cost of doing business, issues of market access, and the exchange rate were hindering the country’s exports growth. The government would have to work on the issues in consultation with the stakeholders, he added.