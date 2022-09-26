Far right sensing victory in Italy

ROME: Italians voted on Sunday on whether to usher in the country’s first government led by the far right since World War II, bringing eurosceptic populists to the heart of Europe. The Brothers of Italy party, headed by one-time Mussolini supporter Giorgia Meloni, has led opinion polls and looks set to take office in a coalition with the far-right League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia parties.
Madrid: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Sunday he had tested positive for Covid and temporarily suspended...
Mogadishu: A suicide attack claimed by the Somali Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab killed at least seven people and...
Nairobi: At least 11 people, including eight police and a local chief, have been killed in drought-stricken northern...
Caracas: At least seven people were killed in western Venezuela after heavy rains swept away a group of people at a...
Kalofer, Bulgaria: Wearing T-shirts showing Russian bears, waving flags with "Z" symbols, and holding pictures of...
Manila: Super Typhoon Noru slammed into the Philippines on Sunday, battering the heavily populated main island of...
