Far right sensing victory in Italy

ROME: Italians voted on Sunday on whether to usher in the country’s first government led by the far right since World War II, bringing eurosceptic populists to the heart of Europe. The Brothers of Italy party, headed by one-time Mussolini supporter Giorgia Meloni, has led opinion polls and looks set to take office in a coalition with the far-right League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia parties.