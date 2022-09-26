 
Monday September 26, 2022
Cubans voting on a landmark liberalisation of family code

By AFP
September 26, 2022

Havana: Cubans went to the polls on Sunday to vote in a landmark referendum on whether to legalise same-sex marriage and adoption, allow surrogate pregnancies and give greater rights to non-biological parents. President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his wife cast their ballots early at a Havana polling station in what he said is a needed revision of the country’s 1975 Family Code.

