IHC CJ visits Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Saturday visited the Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi and checked the record of prisoners, listened to their complaints and issued immediate orders for addressing the problems being faced by them.
The IG and DIG Jails gave detailed briefing to the judges on all the matters, while the authorities could not give satisfactory replies to different questions asked by the judges with reference to the prisoners’ problems.
Chief Justice Athar Minallah, along with Justice Mohsin Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar reviewed the record of prisoners in the jail, their facilities and issued orders for the resolution of prisoners’ problems. —Online
