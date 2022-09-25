ANP MPA house attacked in Shangla

BISHAM: Unidentified gunmen first hurled hand-grenades and then opened gunfire on the house of Awami National Party (ANP) lawmaker Faisal Zeb Khan in Teetwalan area in Martung tehsil in Shangla district, local sources said on Saturday.

Fortunately ANP MPA Faisal Zeb Khan is currently on a visit to France while his brother Tahir Zeb Khan and rest of the family lives in Peshawar. Thereby only walls and windows of the house were damaged.

When contacted, District Police Officer Muhammad Imran said that the police had launched a search operation to arrest the perpetrators. He said that the police had collected empties and hand-grenades and were striving hard to apprehend the accused soon. Talking to The News via telephone, Faisal Zeb Khan said that the government had failed to provide protection to people. He said that they cannot be intimidated with such acts of cowardice.

The lawmaker said that the government must know the ground realities about the militants and armed criminal groups, He said that the rulers had been informed time and against about the roaming of armed men but they did not budge. In his reaction Aimal Wali said “the ANP will not only condemn but will resist militancy as it did in the past.” He demanded registering the first information report of the attack against the ‘imported’ KP spokesperson.