Hospital owner shot dead by friend

Two people, including the owner of a hospital, were shot dead and another wounded in separate incidents of firing in the city on Saturday.

A firing incident took place at the Faizan General Hospital in the Naya Nazimabad within the limits of the Pirabad police station. After receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the hospital and transported the body of a man who had been shot dead to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The victim was identified as Zainul Abideen, 37, son of Makhdoom, who was the hospital’s owner. Quoting initial investigations, police said the victim’s friend Shams Haq had shot and killed him. The two friends were also partners in a car business, police added.

According to police, the victim had called the suspect to the hospital where during an argument, the latter opened fire on the former with his licensed pistol and fled the scene.

Police said the motive behind the incident would be ascertained after the arrest of the suspect. The deceased was a resident of the Malir Cantonment area. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Separately, an elderly man was shot dead in a firing incident in the Macchar Colony area within the jurisdiction of the Sohrab Goth police station. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the victim was identified as 70-year-old Raham Dil, son of Agha Jan.

Police said some children were playing cricket in the area when the ball hit the suspect who was passing by the scene.

The suspect attempted to take the ball away with him instead of returning it to the children.

This prompted the children to pelt him with stones, which enraged the man who opened fire on children but accidentally shot and killed the elderly man.

Police said the suspect managed to escape following the incident but they ahd detained his companion and initiated investigations.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man, Saad, son of Saleem, was shot and injured after he offered resistance during a mugging bid in Sector 7-B within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.