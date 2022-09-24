Amend sought to transgender bill

PESHAWAR: Tanzeem-e-Islami Pakistan staged a demonstration on Friday to protest against the transgender bill, urging the government to amend clauses from it forthwith.

Led by Amir Tanzeem-e-Islam Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (south) leader Mohammad Shamim Khattak, the protesters while carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands gatbered outside Peshawar Press Club. They asked the federal Shariah Court to start proceedings on petition against the Transgender Act 2018.

The speakers termed the bill a part of international conspiracy to enforce western culture in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, promote homosexuality, trample Islamic principles and ruin family system.

Terming it a part of social engineering programme, the demonstrators said the family system in European countries had already been destroyed and the Jewish lobby wanted to destroy their families. They deplored that all political parties had remained silent on the notorious Transgender Bill in 2018, including those who claim to establish Pakistan as the state of Madina.

They said that though solution of transgender persons’ problems was a must, the anti-Islamic forces wanted to promote homosexuality, anti-Islamic and immoral activities in the name of the trans.

Extending support to Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)’s Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan in his effort to block the bill, the TI leaders said it was the responsibility of the parliament to expel anti-Islamic clauses from the bill. They observed that unfortunately, a major religious party was also part of the incumbent government but still no progress was made for the implementation of Islamic laws.