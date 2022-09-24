Martyred cop laid to rest

KOHAT: The funeral prayer of a cop, who was martyred in an attack last night, held here and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard with state honours.

DPO Shafiullah Gandapur and other senior civil and military officials attended the funeral of the fallen constable identified as Saifullah.

A smartly turned-out continent of the police presented a salute to the coffin of the martyred cop. Unidentified armed men had martyred Saifullah, who was going home after performing duty. He was deputed at the district security branch. He is survived by a widow, two daughters and two sons.