10 gamblers nabbed, stake money recovered

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi district Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs20,200 stake money, seven mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Friday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Kalar Syedan police conducted a raid and arrested seven gamblers. A case has been registered against them while further investigation in under process.

Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Ahmed Zaneer Cheema said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.