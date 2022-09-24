10 gamblers nabbed, stake money recovered

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi district Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs20,200 stake money, seven mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Friday, a police spokesman said.
He informed that Kalar Syedan police conducted a raid and arrested seven gamblers. A case has been registered against them while further investigation in under process.
Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Ahmed Zaneer Cheema said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.
Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police have been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at IJP road, Srinagar...
Islamabad : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that at present the AJK...
Islamabad : The need for the Taliban’s compliance with Doha Agreement - as mitigation against denial of their...
Islamabad : Chairman Sunni Raabta Committee Molana Masroor Nawaz has extend felicitations and prayers to Saudi...
Islamabad : Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain Muhammad Usman on Thursday said that cameras installed in commercial...
Rawalpindi : Over 180 City Traffic Police personnel would be deployed to ease traffic flow in Chor Chowk area on...
Comments