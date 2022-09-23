PTI challenges PPC’s sedition section in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday challenged the Section 124A of sedition in the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).
According to a private TV channel, PTI leader Shireen Mazari filed a petition against Section 124A of sedition in the Penal Code of Pakistan. It was held that Section 124A of the Sedition Act was being used to suppress freedom of expression and it was inconsistent with the fundamental rights given in the Constitution of Pakistan.
The petition said that sedition cases were resorted to suppress criticism and expression. In the petition, it was requested that Article 124A of sedition be declared illegal. Shireen Mazari also requested the IHC that the registration of sedition cases may be stopped and an injunction may be issued in this regard. Meanwhile, during the hearing, Shireen Mazari said the PTI government did not file a case of treason against any journalist.
Comments
Naseem commented 7 hours ago
Reply 0 0