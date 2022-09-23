Nasir moves into St Louis Open quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal moved into the quarterfinals of the $10,000 St Louis Open in the United States on Thursday.
Unseeded Nasir stunned eighth seed Guilherme Melo from Brazil 5-11, 11-8, 11-2, 11-8 in the second round.
He will face fourth seed Curtis Malik from England in the last-eight stage. Ashab Iran lost to second seed Charlie Lee from England 4-11, 6-11, 4-11 and seventh seed Noor Zaman was surprised by unseeded Diego Gobbi from Brazil 8-11, 12-10, 11-9, 8-11, 4-11.
