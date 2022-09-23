Out of food

Sindh is facing a food crisis due to the recent floods. Sindh produces a third of the country's food supply, but much of its stores and crops have been washed away, jeopardizing the whole country’s access to food.
The poor and middle class are now facing a dire situation as the shortage has led to a sharp rise in food prices, which is only set to continue. The government has to act immediately to avert this coming catastrophe, before Pakistan descends into a famine.
Ghulam Muhammad Samad
Tharparkar
