183 test positive for dengue in twin cities in a day

Islamabad : The dengue fever outbreak in this region of the country has got much more intense as in the last 24 hours, another 183 patients belonging to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have tested positive.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday has revealed that the total number of patients so far confirmed positive for dengue fever from the twin cities has already crossed the figure of 3,000 and the number of patients being reported from the region is showing a continuous increase for the last one week or so. Dengue fever has already claimed at least seven lives in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district. According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, a total of 105 new patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from the federal capital in the last 24 hours which has taken the total number of confirmed patients registered with the health office in Islamabad to 1561 till Wednesday morning.

He informed ‘The News’ that as many as 954 patients have been confirmed positive from rural areas while 607 confirmed patients have been reported positive from urban areas of the federal capital. It is important that as many as five patients have so far died of dengue fever from ICT including three from rural areas and two from urban areas. In the last 24 hours, as many as 78 patients have been added to the pool of dengue fever patients reported from Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 1,481 of which two patients have lost their lives due to the infection.

According to the District Health department Rawal­pindi, the number of admitted patients at the three teaching hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital on Wednesday morning was recorded as 253 of which 165 had already tested positive for dengue fever. Three of the admitted patients were in critical condition, two at BBH and one at HFH on Wednesday.