Justice Javed Iqbal removal: IHC extends stay order against PAC findings

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended its stay order against the recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for the removal of Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal as chairman CoIED.
Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the Chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance (CoIED) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal challenging the recommendation of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Tayyab Gull harassment case.
The court asked that it was a simple question that whether the PAC was authorized or not to take up such matters. The court sought arguments from respondents and adjourned the case till October 20.
ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhy has sought to explain harshness in Imran Khan’s public rally at Chakwal, saying...
LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday joined world leaders and members of the royal family at the state...
PESHAWAR: Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad has been sent once on forced leave again for a...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday passed a resolution by a majority that expressed concern over the...
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar metropolitan on Monday held an emergency meeting about the dengue situation a day after some...
KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said on Monday that...
Comments