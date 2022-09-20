Justice Javed Iqbal removal: IHC extends stay order against PAC findings

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended its stay order against the recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for the removal of Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal as chairman CoIED.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the Chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance (CoIED) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal challenging the recommendation of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Tayyab Gull harassment case.

The court asked that it was a simple question that whether the PAC was authorized or not to take up such matters. The court sought arguments from respondents and adjourned the case till October 20.