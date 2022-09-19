Rashid says PDM has met its end

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has met its end.

He said the nation has been plunged into a sea of inflation, all records have been broken, reported local media. In a statement on Twitter, Sheikh Rashid criticised the government over ‘record breaking’ inflation in the country

he said due to severe inflation and economic crisis, ministers cannot go to their constituencies.

Turning his aim at the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari he said the foreign minister comes to Pakistan acting as a guest and does not even go to his office.

The former federal interior minister said that the petrol mafia is not allowing the government to reduce the price for three days, conciliation or conflict is to be decided soon.

He further said that there are 21 ministers without department in the government, the number of 70 ministers is against the constitution and he will move high court against it.

AML chief said he is hopeful that the Supreme Court (SC) will restore the return of 150 corruption references of the rulers, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments will be repealed and one crore overseas Pakistanis will get the right to vote.