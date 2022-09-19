Zulu king’s aide found dead

Johannesburg: An advisor to South Africa’s Zulu king, crowned as monarch last month despite a challenge from within the royal family, was killed late Saturday on the sidelines of a traditional ceremony, according to a local official.

Dumisani Blasius Khumalo "was killed by unknown gunmen last night, shortly after attending the Reed Dance in Nongoma", Sihle Zikalala, a member of the regional legislature, said in a statement.