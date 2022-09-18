Families of deceased flood victims to get Rs1m: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Transportation Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said the families of those who lost their life due to the recent torrential monsoon rains and floods in the province will be given a compensation of Rs1 million by the provincial government.

He said that the breadwinners of several families had lost their lives due to the recent floods, adding that about 15 million people had been affected by the rains and flash floods in Sindh. He said the Sindh government had set the price of wheat at Rs4,000 per 40 kilograms for the new crop season next year. He informed the media persons that the price of wheat in the current crop season in Sindh would continue to remain at Rs2,000 per 40 kg.

He said the Sindh chief minister had issued directives to take stern action against the officers, leading to the removal from their posts or dismissal from service, who had willfully shown negligence while conducting the relief and rescue work for the flood victims. He said the flood assistance work would continue uninterrupted without the closure of a single relief camp till all the homeless flood victims were sent back to their homes. He said the CM had directed the provincial Finance Department to immediately release the budget of the Health Department for the entire financial year.

The information minister asked the Punjab government to allow the truck carrying relief items for the flood victims in Sindh to freely cross the inter-provincial border. Sharjeel recalled that earlier the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had resorted to a grave conspiracy using social media platforms to use unfair means to persuade the global relief organisations that they shouldn’t provide emergency aid to Pakistan.