Two suspects ‘who robbed citizens outside banks’ caught in raid

Personnel of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Saturday claimed arresting two notorious robbers who were alleged to be involved in looting people outside banks and shooting innocent citizens.

Karachi SIU chief SP Arif Aziz said that acting on a tip-off about the presence of a notorious robber on Abul Hasan Ispahani Road, a team conducted a rad and after facing resistance arrested Khalid Hussain Ranjhani and Abdul Qadir alias Mazari Khan Chandio. Weapons, a hand grenade and a motorcycle were said to have been seized from the possession of the suspects.

Investigations showed the two with their accomplices had been snatching cash outside banks, especially from those who were at ATM outlets.

They were also alleged to have been involved in snatching bids in Mobina Town, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Aziz Bhatti, Sharea Faisal, Sachal, Sukhan, Landhi, Al Falah, Khokharapar, Nazimabad, Gizri, Boat Basin, Malir Cantt and other areas of the city for a long time.

Khalid had shot and injured an ASI in Shah Latif Town in the year 2020, a case was registered against at the Shah Latif Town police station.

He had been absconding in a Rs1.4 million robbery case of Boat Basin and Rs480,000 robbery case lodged at the Gizri police station.

A few days before his arrest, Khalid along with his accomplices had robbed a person who after withdrawing cash from a bank was heading towards Malir Cantt through Safoora Goth.

They deprived him of Rs600,000, and on the same day in another incident, the suspects snatched Rs300,000 from an elderly citizen in Block 13 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar. A video of that incident went viral on social media.

The two suspects had been earlier arrested and jailed several times in cases of robbery, police encounter and illegal weapons.

The motorcycle seized from the accused is punched and its record is being checked. Moreover, Irshad Ranjhani, a brother of Khalid Ranjhani, was killed during a robbery in the Sukhan area.