Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS): Troops deployed across country for security

Photo File

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Federal Government has approved the deployment of Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces for security on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

On the summary of the Ministry of Interior, the notification for the deployment of forces was issued with the approval of the federal government. The federal government approved the services of the Pakistan Army for Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and all four provinces under Article 245 of the Constitution.

The grand strategy has been finalised in a meeting held in the ministry of interior under the supervision of interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan to provide a peaceful atmosphere for the people of Pakistan on the occasion of the Chelum of Imam Hussain (AS). A central control room will also be established in the Ministry of Interior to monitor the security situation.

On the occasion of Chehlum Imam Hussain (AS), the Pakistan Army will perform security duties to assist the civil government, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said. Along with Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC and other forces will also provide security services, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said. The soldiers of the Pakistan Army are already engaged in helping and rehabilitating the flood victims, the minister said

Along with flood duty, Pakistan Army will also provide its services for the security of Chehlum, Rana Sanaullah said. All forces and resources will be used to maintain law and order on the occasion of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), he maintained. All processions and security matters will be monitored from the Central Control Room established in the Ministry of Interior, he added. Special measures will be taken for the security of Chehlam processions, routes and Imambargahs, the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah concluded.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government imposed a ban on pillion riding for three days to avoid any untoward incident on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain. Besides, it also banned promoting sectarian hatred, standing on roofs along the routes of Chehlum processions and introducing innovations with regard to processions/Majalis.

Under Section 144, there will also be a ban on displaying firearms and weapons and aerial firing from September 16 to September 18. Senior citizens, women and law enforcement agencies personnel will be exempted from the ban on pillion riding.

According to a handout issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Capt Retd Asadullah Khan, the measures were taken for the protection of public peace and security of lives and properties.