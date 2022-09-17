Dr Imran Farooq’s widow questions MQM leaders’ ‘apathy’ towards her

LONDON: The widow of slain Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s founding member, Doctor Imran Farooq, in a poignant reminder on the 12th murder anniversary of her husband, has questioned the MQM leadership’s apathy towards her.

Dr Imran Farooq, one of the founders of MQM along with Altaf Hussain, was stabbed and bludgeoned to death near his apartment in London on 16 September 2010. In a tweet, Shumaila Imran Farooq paid tribute to her slain husband and reminded everyone how her life has been full of misery and pain ever since the murder of Dr Farooq

The cancer patient former MQM MPA wrote on Twitter: “Oh my Allah please open such a door of mercy for me, the width of which could surprise me. There is no sunshine and no shelter in my life anymore. I am a cancer patient living in a one-bedroom house. Doctor Imran Farooq has been forgotten by his own people as well as others.”

Shumaila Imran Farooq has said that she has been living in a tiny, run-down one bedroom flat with her two sons Aalishan Farooq and Wajdan Farooq without getting help from any of the MQM factions. The MQM-London – run by Altaf Hussain – has said it provided help to Shumaila for several years until the party started facing serious financial issues. The MQM-Pakistan has never bothered to ever speak to Shumaila or her sons and has not paid her a penny in any capacity. Earlier the Anti Terrorism Court that had sentenced the three accused to life imprisonment ahd also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 3 million (1 million by each victim) to the victim’s wife as compensation but sources close to Shumaila Imran Farooq has said she has not received anything as ordered by the court.