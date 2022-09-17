Thrown to the dogs

Karachi has the highest number of dog bite cases in the country. The city recorded 25,000 cases of rabies in 2021 alone and hospitals are running short on the anti-rabies vaccine.
The authorities should use mass culling to reduce the population of dogs or they should catch these dogs and neuter them. The people of our business capital should not have to worry about being attacked by animals as if they are still living in the wild.
Sonia Hassan
Karachi
