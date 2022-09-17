Minister opens Rs2.10bn development projects in Muridke

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs2.10 billion in Muridke on Friday.

Addressing a large gathering on this occasion, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid said that funds of Rs2.10 billion had been handed over to Tehsil Municipal Committee Muridke for the development projects. He said that six tube-wells had been installed in the City, while another 20 tube-wells were being installed. The minister said that new machinery worth Rs250 million was purchased to strengthen the sanitation system of the City. He said that new roads would be constructed and seven new parking stands would be developed in the main bazaar.

Local Government minister said that he was grateful to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for launching this wonderful programme because the programme would open new chapters of development in 16 small towns of the province.

He said that in the past, all the money was invested in big cities due to which small cities lost the fruits of development. He said that PTI government for the first time paid attention to the development of small cities and allocated a separate development budget especially for South Punjab first time in the history. He said that the feeling of deprivation of small towns would end with the Punjab Cities Programme and the citizens here would also be blessed with facilities like big cities. Programme coordinator Muhammad Ashraf Sohna and local assembly members and dignitaries were also present on this occasion.

Shining and Green Lahore campaign: Commissioner Lahore Amir Jan inaugurated the Shining and Green Lahore campaign at Habib Jalib Chowk, Siddique Trade Centre on Friday. DG PHA Zeeshan Javaid, DC Lahore, Chief Engineer LDA, Deputy CEO LWMC, hundreds of officials of PHA, Wasa, MCL and LWMC were also present on this occasion.

Commissioner Lahore revealed a complete programme of cleaning and beautification of the city on the occasion. He said that all the departments of Lahore would complete the cleaning of the entire area for the civic facilities. The cleaning work will be done on all the highways of the city in a phased manner.

Commissioner Lahore directed the officers concerned to utilise all the government machinery to make the entire city clean, bright and green. He ordered the officers concerned to select new areas and roads every day to complete the cleaning campaign properly. He said, restoration of green belts, issues of street lights will be fixed, hanging wires will be removed and road marking, restoration of pedestrian bridges and sewerage will be completed in the Shining and Green campaign. Commissioner Lahore directed the officers concerned to monitor the cleaning work after every two hours and it should be their daily routine. On this occasion, DG PHA said that PHA will use all resources for the success of this campaign. Instructions have been issued to all PHA officers to monitor the cleaning campaign. Meanwhile, on the directions of Commissioner, LWMC continued its cleanliness operation regarding Shining and Green Campaign.