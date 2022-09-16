Tajikistan sends relief to flood-hit people

JAMRUD: Tajikistan on Thursday handed over 80 trucks of relief goods to the government of Pakistan for the flood victims.

A ceremony was held at the National Logistic Cell terminal.

It was attended by Tajik Ambassador Ismatullah Nazir, Prime Minister’s Adviser Amir Muqam and National Disaster Management Authority officials.

As many as 80 vehicles of relief goods including 500 tons of flour, 1,000 tons of cement, 1,000 tons of coal, 500 tons of water, and 2,000 sheets of roofs were handed over to Amir Maqam and NDMA officials.

Jamrud Assistant Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed, Imran Afridi from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber, Sardar Azam Afridi, NDMA officials and others were present at the ceremony.

Ismatullah Nazir said that assistance has been sent by the government

and people of Tajikistan so that they can serve and

help the people of the Muslim brotherly country of Pakistan in this difficult time.

Amir Maqam said that floods caused havoc, killed 1,400 people and displaced millions of people.

He said Pakistan

was grateful to the government and people of Tajikistan who have always supported Pakistan in difficult times.