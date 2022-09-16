Prof Dr Muhammad Ziauddin appointed Fuuast acting VC

To look after the day-to-day affairs of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuusat) after the resignation of the vice chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Ziauddin has been appointed as the acting VC of the varsity for a period of four months or until a permanent VC gets appointed.

Before assuming the charge of the acting VC, Prof Ziauddin was the dean of the Fuuast Faculty of Arts, Education,and Islamic Studies. The decision to appoint him as the acting VC was taken on Thursday during a Senate meeting chaired by the president of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, who is also the chancellor of the university.

The meeting was held at the Governor House, Karachi, in which Acting Registrar Prof Dr Zareena Ali performed the duties of secretary. The senate also formed a search committee headed by Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) Chairman Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and comprising NED University VC Prof Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, academic and journalist Prof Dr Tauseef Ahmad Khan, Prof Dr AQ Mughal and Shakeelur Rahman for the appointment of a new VC. In addition to them, two representatives from the syndicate would also be included in the search committee.

The HEC chairman said on the occasion that an advertisement would be published for the appointment of a permanent VC. He added that the appointment would be made soon so that the new VC could overcome the administrative crisis and implement concrete solutions for the longstanding problems of the varsity.

President Alvi urged the Fuuast Senate to take consensus-based decisions by factoring inputs and suggestions of each member of the Senate and relevant stakeholders on matters relating to promotions, non-payment of salaries and appointment of VC.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chair Senate AQ Khalil, Joint Secretary Federal Ministry of Education Raja Muhammad Akhtar Iqbal, Anjuman-i Taraqqi-i-Urdu President Wajid Jawad, Dr Muhammad Irfan, Dr Syed Tahir Ali, Sadiqa Salahuddin and others.